mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mikey100k Shares New "Pull Up" Single

Milca P.
July 28, 2019 23:29
56 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Pull Up
mikey100k

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Mikey100K shares new offering.


A few weeks removed from the arrival of his full-length Who Needs Friends 2 effort, Mikey100k shares a new loose dropping the form of "Pull U[p."

Anchored by a dreamy guitar line, the new cut arrives via producer Quo and finds Mikey delivering on a smooth new cut that finds itself arriving just in time for late summer nights and beyond.

"Been in an uninspired space w/ music lately but you guys have been beyond patient," the Raleigh-bred artist told fans upon the release of the effort. "I’m beyond thankful, so here’s a new teaser." Get into the new track down below.

Quotable Lyrics

You can pull up on me
Push start no key
I've been low key
I've been out in Cali

mikey100k
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  56
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
mikey100k new music new song Songs pull up
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Mikey100k Shares New "Pull Up" Single
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject