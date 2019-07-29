Mikey100k Shares New "Pull Up" Single

A few weeks removed from the arrival of his full-length Who Needs Friends 2 effort, Mikey100k shares a new loose dropping the form of "Pull U[p."

Anchored by a dreamy guitar line, the new cut arrives via producer Quo and finds Mikey delivering on a smooth new cut that finds itself arriving just in time for late summer nights and beyond.

"Been in an uninspired space w/ music lately but you guys have been beyond patient," the Raleigh-bred artist told fans upon the release of the effort. "I’m beyond thankful, so here’s a new teaser." Get into the new track down below.

Quotable Lyrics

You can pull up on me

Push start no key

I've been low key

I've been out in Cali