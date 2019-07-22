mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mike Zombie Makes A Return On "The Silver Tape"

Milca P.
July 22, 2019 02:12
The Silver Tape
Mike Zombie

Mike Zombie drops off his latest.


The celebrate his birthday, multi-platnuium producer Mike Zombie shares a new 11-track project with his fans entitled The Silver Tape. The project is a flip off of Zombie's self-appointed alter ego as The Silver Surfer, detailing his journey as a Los Angeles transpant in recent years.

"The tape was fully produced by me and inspired by everything I’ve been through these past 2 years living in L.A. from love, depression, happiness, triumph, deceit & realizing that I am more than who I think I am," Zombie says via a press release. "I went live a week before my birthday and asked fans if they wanted new music because it’s been six months. As I played the tape everyone wanted it so I gave it to them."

