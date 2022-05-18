Mike Zombie Drops "Triumphant" New Single Ahead Of New Album

New Jersey rapper Mike Zombie is back with a new single titled “Triumphant.” The victorious song comes as a tease for Mike’s upcoming album Nice Guys Finish First, which releases on all streaming platforms this June.

Known for his iconic production work on Drake’s “Started from the Bottom” and his work with Eminem and DJ Khaled, Mike Zombie is showing off his skills as an MC on this Marcus-Mayhem produced track. Mike Zombie’s career trajectory has mostly seen him behind the production board, but following a string of six mixtapes released form 2013 to 2019, it’s refreshing to once again hear Mike Zombie’s passionate vocals on a track.

Mike has stayed busy in the meantime. He formed the rap trio Don Juligans with Senegalese rapper Squalla and Texas native Fre$h and started his own app called WAV TECH in 2021. Mike's last album, Christmas Rap Gifts, was released late last year with Squalla and featured Fre$h on multiple songs. He has also dropped recent singles like "Wanna Have Fun" and "Dipset" as part of Don Juligans.

“Triumphant” earns its title through its inspiring, grand production from Marcus Mayhem, complete with booming horn sections and powerful bass hits. Mike Zombie’s confident flows also add to the song’s grandeur with motivational and celebratory bars. More than anything, Mike Zombie is letting the song’s musical emotion speak for itself after his verses, stating that “this sh*t sound like a championship.”

“I used to make beats in college with my brother..he actually sent me this beat from this producer named Marcus Mayhem and it immediately screamed anthem when I heard it,” said Mike Zombie in a press release. “I love making motivational music and it seems people love hearing it .. it’s starting to be my lane.”

Mike’s new album, Nice Guys Finish First, will release on all streaming platforms this June. Listen to his new song “Triumphant” below.

Quotable Lyrics

We love doin’ that sh*t you couldn’t, let’s go!

Yeah, I cannot see the competitors,

They hatin’ on me and they sleepin’ on me

Etcetera, etcetera, I’m used to that, I ain’t letting up