It looks like fans of Big Sean can look forward to a new collab with Mike Will Made It to be on the way. On Thursday, the ATL producer took to his Instagram to inform followers that he and Big Sean just “made a banger” together.

The two were photographed together in the studio, with Sean being tagged in the pic as you can't really see his face. The studio session looks to have gone down in Anaheim, California according to Mike’s IG location. It’s unclear where the song will end up, but it’ll presumably be a part of Sean’s forthcoming album, which we’re still waiting to hear more about.

In support of his album, Big Sean is coming off his latest single with A$AP Ferg called “Bezerk,” which you can listen to right here if you missed it. Check out the pic (below) and keep you eyes peeled for more new music.

In other news, Sean just made headlines yesterday for his generous $10,000 donation to Wayne State University. “We are pleased to continue our commitment to the HIGH Program in support of its dedication to students facing hardships,” Sean's mother Myra Anderson, who servers as executive director/president of the foundation, said. “The HIGH Program touches the lives of students, helping them as they pursue their higher education goals.”