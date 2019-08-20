Mike Tyson, boxing legend turned cannabis entrepreneur, is reportedly hoping to use his newfound platform as a way to help others dealing with the after effects of competing in contact sports.

According to The Blast, Tyson's Ranch is aiding in the research of CTE by working with leading doctors in the field, specifically regarding athletes in MMA and the NFL. Additionally, Tyson's company is share all the information they have about the benefits of CBD medication and treatment as it pertains to CTE research.

Tyson's Ranch has a plethora of products, including buds, extracts and edibles, available at roughly a dozen dispensaries across California and Las Vegas. The company recently introduced a new line of CBD-enhanced beverages as well under the "DWiiNK" name, adding to their ever-growing line of CBD products.

Tyson himself is a huge proponent of marijuana and CBD, and he recently explained how he puffs approximately $40,000 worth of his stuff each month. During an episode of his "Hotboxin" podcast, Iron Mike spoke about his 40-acre ranch in California City, where he revealed just how much he loves the powerful plant.