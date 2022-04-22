Mike Tyson beat up a man on an airplane Wednesday night as he was trying to leave the city of San Francisco. As the story goes, a man by the name of Melvin Townsend got on the plane in an intoxicated state and began to pester Tyson. While Tyson was nice at first, he claims the man threw a water bottle at him which eventually led to an incident in which he punched the man until he was bleeding. Eventually, Tyson got off the plane and left the situation entirely.

According to TMZ, there is now a major update in the story as the man has now pursued legal representation. According to TMZ, the lawyer is Matt Morgan, who claims that a lawsuit could very well be on the table. For now, his client is still in shock and he wants to truly look over his options before making a final decision.

Al Bello/Getty Images

"Our client is a big Mike Tyson fan. When Mike Tyson boarded the plane, he became overly excited. At first, their interaction was cordial," Morgan said. "At a certain point, Mr. Tyson clearly became agitated by an overly excited fan and began to strike him in an excessive manner. This situation could have been avoided simply by contacting the flight attendant. Our client denies throwing a water bottle prior to being struck by Mr. Tyson. [...] To state the obvious, as one of the greatest fighters of all time, Mr. Tyson should have exercised greater restraint before using his hands on an overly excited fan."

For now, it is clear that there are conflicting stories as to what happened in this altercation. If this does become a lawsuit, however, we could be in for a drawn-out legal process.

