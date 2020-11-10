Mike Tyson may not have had the best reputation in the boxing ring, having bitten off a chunk of someone's ear and all, but he's an undisputed legend, both in the ring and in the world of pop culture.

The boxing champion has been celebrated for years and, while he was fighting for title belts, he was simultaneously living a rockstar lifestyle.

On his podcast, Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson, the boxer regularly goes into specifics of what his career was like as a prizefighter and, this week, he revealed how he used to pass his drug tests.



Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

To prevent cheating in sports, athletes are regularly drug tested using urine samples to look for evidence of PED usage, or any other banned substances. Before the testing process got more invasive, Mike Tyson went around the method by using the "whizzinator", a prosthetic penis that stores urine inside, specifically designed to get by drug tests.

"It was awesome, man," said Tyson during a conversation with Jeff Novitzky, UFC's Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance. "I put my baby's urine in it. One day, I used my wife's and my wife said, 'baby, you better hope that it doesn't come back pregnant or something'. So I said, 'no, we ain't gonna use you no more. We gonna use the kids.' 'Cause I got scared that the piss might come back pregnant."

Tyson says that, while he avoided performance-enhancing drugs, he often partook in cocaine and marijuana consumption, which explains why he would need a fake penis to take drug tests.

Watch him speak about it at the 8-minute mark.

