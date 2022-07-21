Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson gave a shocking statement in a recent episode of his podcast Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, saying that he feels like his death is imminent.



“We are all gonna die one day, of course,” Tyson told Sean MacFarland, a trauma and addiction therapist. “Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face, I say, ‘Wow. That means my expiration date is coming close, really soon.’”

In what became an extremely morbid insight into Tyson’s mental health at this point in his life, the 56-year-old New York native said that money and wealth are of little concern to him anymore.

“I always tell people, they think money's gonna make them happy, they've never had money before,” Tyson said. “When you have a lot of money, you can't expect nobody to love you. You believe that you're invincible when you have a lot of money, which isn't true.”

Tyson also responded to comments from his third wife, Lakiha Spicer, after she commented that money would provide her with long-term security if the former champ died.

“What is security?” Tyson said. “'I don't know. When you put money in your bank and you get a check every week and you can live for the rest of your life, is that security? It doesn't mean you won't catch a disease, or get hit by a car. Can money secure you when you jump off a bridge?”

“Iron Mike” Tyson took the boxing world by storm in the 1980s when he won all three major boxing titles, the WBA, WBC and IBF titles, becoming the first heavyweight fighter in history to do so. He is also the only heavyweight fighter to have unified the titles in succession.

In 1991, Tyson was convicted of raping teenager Desiree Washington and was sentenced to three years in jail. His fall from grace continued when he declared bankruptcy in 2003, despite accumulating over $300 million in earnings over his career.

