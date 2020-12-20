Mike Tyson's infamous interview confrontation with Boosie Badazz was hailed as a great moment for the culture. Boosie has repeatedly made borderline homophobic and transphobic statements that seem to align with a very old school way of thinking. These comments were aimed at Dwyane Wade's child. However, Tyson is also an OG, so he challenged Boosie's way of thinking.

Dwyane Wade responded with thankful delight when he heard about Tyson's comments at the time. "I actually talked to Mike about that earlier in the pandemic -- we had a conversation and I appreciated it. He's one of those people ... he's so smart, he's so educated and knowledgeable about life and for him to drop that nugget on the world … to me, it was great to hear him say that," Wade stated.

Recently, Tyson sat down with Zab Judah to talk about the experience. The veteran boxer revealed that his daughter was angry with Boosie about his comments, and she flew all the way from New York to Los Angeles to confront him. Tyson says that his daughter wanted to physically fight Boosie for what she perceived to be transphobic and homophobic comments that Boosie had made before. Check out Tyson's interview with Zab Judah below.