Despite reports that the Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield fight was off, Iron Mike returns to say things are moving forward. Just yesterday (March 22), Holyfield's team reportedly stated that Tyson opted out of the exhibition match and turned down a $25 million deal to appear in the ring. However, it seems that Tyson is calling foul and has surfaced with news that he'll be meeting with Holyfield for fisticuffs in May.



“There’s a small, fundamental difference to get some paperwork done, and then it’s on to the races with me and Evander,” said Tyson. He added that he's learned his lessons and now, he'll take the time to make sure all of the contracts are in order before signing off just because fans want to see the fight happen as soon as possible.

“We don't need promoters. Promoters..." Tyson began before letting out a sigh. "What's a promoter? An overrated cheerleader?... The fight is on with me and Holyfield. Holyfield’s a humble man, I know that he’s a man of God, but I’m God’s man, and I’m gonna be successful May 29th.”

It's been over 20 years since Tyson and Holyfield faced off in the ring resulting in their infamous ear-biting moment, but since that time, the two sports icons have mended any animosity. The exhibition match is mostly for the love of boxing—and for profit—so it's not likely that anyone will get hurt. Check out the clip of Tyson speaking about the fight below.

