Mike Tyson is one of the greatest fighters of all time and when it comes to boxing, he knows what makes a great fight. Unlike some of the other boxers his age, Tyson is not a purist. He is a big fan of the Paul brothers, and he has no issue with what they are doing in the sport. Having said that, it should be no surprise that guys like Jake and Logan are considering a fight against Tyson, who isn't as quick as he was in his prime.

During an episode of his podcast with Freddie Gibbs, Tyson spoke about the possibility of fighting against the Paul brothers and whether or not he would ever do it. Gibbs feels as though the Paul's are annoying, although Tyson concedes that they would make for a great fight with a lot of money to be won.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Triller

“Well, that’s the money fight,” Tyson responded. “Those are the fights that make the money. Those guys have 75 million people watching them.” Tyson then said “Hell yeah. They would, that would be a lot of money,” when asked directly if he would ever fight against either brother. A Tyson Vs. Paul fight is unlikely in the immediate future, although there is no doubt that it would be quite the spectacle.

For now, Tyson is enjoying the retired life, although he does seem keen on getting back in the ring soon. It could be a while, but hopefully, his return is worth the wait.

