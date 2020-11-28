By now, everyone should know that Mike Tyson is coming out of retirement on Saturday, where he will get to fight against the likes of Roy Jones Jr. This match is purely an exhibition which means it won't actually count for anything. Instead, it will be a showcase of the shape these guys are in, while also playing on the nostalgia of those who grew up watching these guys dominate their respective divisions.

This fight will have some fairly strict rules as it will be confined to eight two-minute rounds in which the match will immediately end if one of the fighters has a cut. In a recent interview with VladTV, Tyson spoke about these rules, noting that the time limits don't phase him one bit.

"It only takes two seconds to knock somebody out," Tyson said. "Most of my knockouts are under two minutes anyway." Unfortunately, knockouts won't be allowed in this fight which means we won't get to see Tyson unleash his full power. However, there is a possibility he and Jones decide to go rogue, which would ultimately lead to some backlash but also some excitement for all of the fans out there.

The Main Card for the Tyson Vs Jones fight starts at 9 PM EST so be sure to check that out on Triller.