Mike Tyson is getting back in the game, and since he's proven himself as a fighting champion among humans, his newest opponent will be part of an entirely different species. That's right: the famed boxer will go head to head with a great white shark for Discovery Channel's Shark Week.

The network announced the "ultimate showdown event," titled "Tyson Vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef," on Wednesday (July 15h), citing that the battle between the former heavyweight champion and the aquatic predator will take place in "the name of research." The special will air on August 9th at 9:00p.m. Tyson and Jaws with also be joined by the legendary Michael Buffer.

"With famed ring announcer Michael Buffer calling the shots, these two heavyweights will square off underwater, where Mike Tyson will try to score a TKO over the massive shark...all in the name of research," Discovery Channel announced.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

While Tyson has been teasing his possible return to the ring for quite some time now, he has yet to make it official. For the fighter, squaring off with a shark is the ultimate power move. "I equate this with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years old," he explained. "I learned from this experience doing Shark Week that whatever intimidates me, I am still able to step up to the challenge of overcoming anything that would prevent me from accomplishing my life’s mission of reaching my highest potential in life and bringing me closer to God."

Will you be tuning in to this insane fight?

[Via]