Mike Tyson is one of the most legendary boxers of all time, although unfortunately, his stature as an amazing fighter has some crazy fans wondering if they can beat him in a fight. For the most part, Tyson has been very successful when it comes to not giving these people attention, however, when they are right in his face, it is pretty hard not to at least try and diffuse the situation.

Well, recently, Tyson was at a comedy show in Hollywood, when a man started to get in his face, all while trying to pick a fight. In the footage obtained from TMZ, the man was escorted out, however, he tried to muscle through, and he even pulled a gun, which had some people in deep fear that a shooting was about to take place.

In the end, Tyson and some of the other people in the venue were able to talk the man into putting his gun away. Eventually, he went back up to Tyson and shook his hand, before leaving the area. Needless to say, Tyson was extremely calm throughout the entire event, and it ultimately help bring the situation to a standstill.

Having seen the footage, we're just glad nobody was hurt. As TMZ reports, the police were not called at any point during the altercation.

