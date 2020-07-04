Mike Tyson has always been a cultural phenomenon, whether it be in the world of boxing or even movies. Tyson has had his fair share of film roles over the years, with many looking towards his contributions in The Hangover, as his best work. Of course, this was an incredibly successful movie at the time, and people still hold the original in high-regard, even if the sequels were underwhelming.

During a recent interview with self-help guru Tony Robbins, Tyson spoke about his role in The Hangover and how he didn't even know what was going on. As he explains, he was drinking and doing a lot of drugs at the time, which ultimately led to him not even knowing he was supposed to be in the movie.

“I met the guys in a club, they were in the VIP section and I said, ‘This is where I normally sit, nobody’s normally here,'" Tyson recalled. “So I went in there, I’m checking these guys to see what they’re doing in my section. It was Zach, the other guy, and he said, ‘We’re going to be in a movie with you’ and I said, ‘Yeah? When?’ And he said, ‘Tomorrow.' And I didn’t know as I was drinking and smoking back then, doing drugs so I didn’t know I was involved in the movie. So eventually I had to go and do the movie and it was a success.“

Despite all of this, things worked out in the end for Tyson and the cast, so he shouldn't feel too badly. On the plus side, Tyson has cleaned up quite a bit since then and has been thriving. In fact, he might be making a comeback to the boxing ring.

