Just a few months ago, Mike Tyson was involved in an incident on a JetBlue flight that was supposed to be leaving San Francisco. As the story goes, a man by the name of Melvin Townsend came up to Tyson looking for a picture. Tyson obliged the man but eventually, Townsend got unruly and was extremely disruptive. At one point, he even threw a water bottle at the legendary boxer, which ultimately set off the altercation.

That's when Tyson started wailing on the man, which left Townsend bloodied and a bit worse for wear. Tyson then got up and left the flight, never to come back. It was a pretty wild scene, however, many people rushed to take Tyson's side.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Last night, Tyson was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel's show, which led to a breakdown of the situation. As Tyson explains, he was irritated with the man, and he was also a little high. Eventually, he snapped which then led to the beatdown.

"Hey listen, I'm usually good at these things," Tyson said. "I was wrong, that should've never happened. That's me back in my primitive child stages, I shouldn't of done that, but I was just irritated, tired, high, and pissed off. S*** happens! I don't wanna hurt nobody."

For now, it remains to be seen whether or not Townsend will sue Tyson. The man has hired an attorney, but as it stands, no legal ramifications have been reported.

