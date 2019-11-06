Tyson Fury is one of the biggest boxers in the world but that hasn't stopped him from trying out new things. For instance, Fury has entered the world of WWE and in a recent interview, he claimed he wants a shot at the UFC. In his comments, Fury mentioned Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou specifically although this probably won't happen anytime soon. Regardless, Fury seems pretty confident in regard to his chances of being successful.

"Who’s the heavyweight champion of the world in the UFC? The American-Croatian, Stipe Miocic. I’ll fight him in a heartbeat, no problem. Or, Francis Ngannou," Fury said. "Any of the heavyweights they’ve got, I’m not afraid of any of them. I’m the Gypsy King. I’m a boxer, but I’m one badass motherf**ker."

In footage obtained by TMZ, Ngannou recently made his way to Mike Tyson's podcast and while they were there, Tyson gave some great pointers on how to defeat Fury in a fight. As you can see in the video below, Tyson is doing some shadow boxing while showing Ngannou how Fury punches and how to defend against him.

It's a pretty entertaining video that just goes to show how much of legend Tyson is. If there is anyone who knows how to defeat some of the best heavyweight fighters in the world, it would be Iron Mike.