Mike Tyson went viral on Thursday after punching a man on a plane. Tyson was looking to leave San Francisco via JetBlue, however, he was disrupted by an unruly passenger who simply would not leave him alone. In videos posted to social media, the man could be seen in a belligerent state before ultimately being punched up by Tyson.

The boxing legend ended up leaving the scene before finding an alternate route to Miami where he spent Thursday evening at a cannabis conference. As for the man who was hit in the head, his name is Melvin Townsend and according to TMZ, he has a long track record with the police.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

As per their report, Townsend has been to jail on two separate occasions, once for 20 months and the other time for 15. One of his biggest crimes came back in 2018 when he stole a trailer with his pickup truck. There was also an instance in which he was hit with charges for possession of oxycodone. The man has also been convicted of other crimes such as fraud and trafficking in stolen property. Needless to say, it makes sense as to why Townsend didn't want to cooperate with the police investigation.

Following the altercation, Tyson's reps ended up putting out a statement where they said "Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat."

For now, it doesn't seem like Tyson will be facing any punishments for his outburst.

[Via]