Mike Tyson is one of the most legendary fighters of all-time and during his historic career, he had some pretty famous friends. One of those friends was none other than 2Pac who is considered to be one of the most iconic artists of all-time. For those who don't know, Tyson will forever be linked to the death of 2Pac, as the artist was shot in a drive-by shooting following his attendance of Tyson's heavyweight title bout against the likes of Bruce Seldon.

Tyson has spoken about 2Pac's death in the past although, during an interview with VladTV, Tyson got emotional while speaking about 2Pac's death and even expressed some regrets about how everything went down. As Tyson noted, he pressured 2Pac into coming to the fight and he truly believes had he not done so, 2Pac could still be alive.

"I feel a little guilty about him coming to the fight and me pressuring him [...] I was supposed to go out with him that night. I promised to go to the 662 with him that night but I just had a little baby and her mother was provoking me to stay home so I stayed home," Tyson explained. "I know who I am, I know what my element's about. This is just what happens in my world. That was part of my world. Just because it was 2Pac and I was attached to it, it was different."

Tyson went on to speak about some of his favorite memories with the artist and if one thing is clear, it's that these two had a very fond friendship. Regardless, it's unfortunate that Tyson has had to live with such guilt.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Triller