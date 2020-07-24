At this point, everyone knows that Mike Tyson is making his highly-anticipated return to the world of boxing. On September 12th, Tyson will fight Roy Jones Jr in what will surely be one of the biggest fights of the entire year. This particular bout will go down on the popular social media app Triller and will feature an undercard with the likes of Jake Paul and Nate Robinson. Overall, fans are extremely excited to see what Tyson can do, although much of the hype is more morbid curiosity than anything else.

Yesterday, Tyson went on First Take where he spoke to Max Kellerman about his upcoming fight. Kellerman asked Tyson what it's like training for a fight at 54 years old, while also noting that Muhammad Ali fought at 47 and didn't look so good. Tyson noted that he has been keeping in better shape than Ali and that the fight will be a lot of fun.

"Just because we’re 54, that don’t mean we have to start a new career and our life is totally over. Not when you feel as beautiful as I do," he said.

Tyson hasn't been in the ring since 2005 although based on his recent training videos, there is no doubt in our minds that he still has a vicious punch.