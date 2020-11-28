Mike Tyson is one of the most legendary boxers in the world and over the decades, he has brought joy to his fans and fear to his opponents. Nicknamed "Iron Mike" in the late 80s, Tyson was known for his intense knockouts that would render a fight over in a matter of seconds. While Tyson eventually hit a decline in his career, as all fighters do, the phenom was able to make use of his celebrity and become a pop culture icon who could be seen in various films and tv shows.

Now, Tyson is coming out of retirement and will be fighting against the likes of Roy Jones Jr., tonight. The fight is set to be broadcast on Triller and it promises to be an exciting spectacle that will see one of the greatest fighters of all-time, get back into the ring. As a way to promote the fight, Tyson recently dropped a hype video, and we couldn't be any more excited.

The rules for the fight will be strict, however, which means if you were hoping for some vintage knockouts, well, you're going to be very disappointed. The fighters have been told they cannot do any knockout and that if any of them gets a cut, the fight will be called. Regardless, fans are still excited to catch this, as it's a once in a lifetime type spectacle.

