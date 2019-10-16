Over the years, there have been multiple boxers who have come through and completely changed the history of the sport. One of those athletes is none other than Mike Tyson who is known for having one of the hardest punches in boxing's storied past. He boasts a record of 50-6 and at one point in his career, he was the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. Needless to say, Tyson has done it all and fans will always remember him for what he could do in the ring.

Tyson is far-removed from his prime boxing days at this point but that hasn't stopped him from showing off some moves every now and then. The legendary boxer had some UFC fighters at his ranch this past month and did a bit of shadow boxing to show them what good form and striking looks like.

As you can seem from the video above, Tyson still looks pretty damn good and his form is on point. Clearly, he's a little old to be back in the ring but he would certainly be the perfect trainer for anyone trying to make a name for themselves in the sport.

Even if it might just be a 30-second clip, it's still cool to see a legend like Tyson giving some game to the young guns.

