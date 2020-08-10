Mike Tyson is easily one of the best heavyweight boxers that have ever lived. He was a dominant knockout artist during his fighting career and while he had plenty of controversies, everyone knew that he was something special, and someone who could turn the tide of a fight injust the blink of an eye. While Tyson has been retired for 15 years, he now has plans to return to the ring where he will fight Roy Jones Jr. in what should be an extremely exciting spectacle for sports fans all over the world.

This fight was originally supposed to go down on September 12th but now, the fight has been postponed. According to Mike Coppinger of The Athletic, the bout is now slated for November 28th, which is over two months passed the original fight date.

As of right now, there is no reasoning as to why this is the case. However, it's been noted that one of the undercard fighters, YouTuber Jake Paul, was recently investigated by authorities. While this may have nothing to do with the fight's delay, it is certainly peculiar timing.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring you the latest.

[Via]