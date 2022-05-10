Mike Tyson made headlines just a few months ago after he punched a man on a JetBlue flight. As the story goes, Tyson was trying to enjoy his flight out of San Francisco when he was approached by a fan who was acting unruly. Despite taking photos with the man, Tyson had a water bottle thrown at him, which prompted the vicious attack.

The entire thing was caught on camera, and many were curious as to whether or not Tyson would face any punishment. According to TMZ, Tyson caught a break in the case as it was revealed that he will not be criminally charged. In the end, the San Mateo County District Attorney decided that the case wasn't worth pursuing any further.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

"We thank San Mateo District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe, the San Mateo County Sheriff, and all law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation for their careful, diligent, and professional work," Tyson's attorneys said in a statement.

The victim is still capable of pursuing a civil lawsuit, however, it remains to be seen whether or not that will actually take place. In the court of public opinion, many are taking Tyson's side right now, which means the man on the flight should probably tread lightly here.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates on this case.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

[Via]