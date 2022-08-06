Back in June, Hulu began promoting their upcoming television series, "MIKE." Based on the life of professional boxer, Mike Tyson, the eight-episode show was set to explore the athlete's life from an adolescent to his prosperous career. As stated in the show's synopsis, "the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike's story."

While most celebrities long for films to be produced about them, Tyson is infuriated with the network's tactics and wants everyone to know what they did. The 56-year-old took to Instagram to call out Hulu for not giving him any compensation for his story. His first post was a picture of him and Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, often referred to as UFC.

A block of text sat under the image of the two standing side by side. It read, "Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother, Dana White, millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master takeover story about my life." He continued by expressing his gratitude toward White for honoring their friendship and having dignity.

He shared another post with his 19.5 million IG followers which read, "Don't let Hulu fool you. I don't support their story about my life. It's not 1822. It's 2022." Tyson, again, reiterated that they stole his life's story and offered him no money. To conclude his statement, he added, "To the Hulu executives, I'm just a n****r they can sell on the auction block.

As of now, Hulu has not issued a statement. Are you still going to watch it?