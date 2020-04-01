On September 7, 1996, Mike Tyson hit the ring. The boxing legend was facing off with Bruce Seldon at the MGM Grand and everyone who was anyone descended on Las Vegas. Suge Knight attended the fight with Tupac Shakur, a friend of Tyson's, but following the event, the Death Row figures were involved in a brawl inside of a hotel. Hours later, someone pulled up alongside Tupac and Suge's vehicle and opened fire, injuringg the rapper. He died six days later.

Days ago, Fat Joe and Mike Tyson linked up for a quarantine chat where they shared stories about music, boxing, and growing up in New York. Fat Joe wanted to know what it was like for Tyson to hear about Tupac Shakur being murdered just hours after seeing him at the fight. “I never said this, but all that stuff was planned in advance... I believe that the fight was the opportunity for it to happen," Tyson said of Tupac's slaying. "I just believe that was the perfect opportunity for something like that to happen... Everybody knew everybody was going to be there. And the people that wasn't there, wasn't there because they knew who was going to be there."

"This is the real. Tupac was just a force," Tyson added about his late friend. "He was just an uncontrolled force and that was the problem. He was powerful and he just—no one could control him." Watch Mike Tyson chop it up with Fat Joe for close to an hour below.