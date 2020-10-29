Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will be looking to bring some boxing goodness to 2020 as they are both set to face each other in what should be a legendary matchup on November 28th. This fight is going to be taking place at the Staples Center and is going to be Livestreamed on Triller, although you are going to have to pay if you want to see it.

Today, the two had their pre-fight press conference and there were some pretty good lines from the whole thing. There has been confusion about this fight and whether or not there will be any headshots and big punches. The California State Athletic Commission has said this is simply for fun and we won't see very much violence. As you can imagine, Tyson and Jones Jr. didn't get the memo on that.

"We got Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. -- and I'm coming to fight," Tyson said. "I hope [Roy is] coming to fight and that's all you need to know."

"The last guy who did an exhibition with Mike got dropped in the 1st round. And if you don’t know that, there’s something wrong with you," Jones said in response. "Who goes in the ring with the great, legendary Mike Tyson and thinks, 'Oh, this is an exhibition?! 12-ounce gloves, no headgear? Really? This is an exhibition? Come on, bruh. Be for real."

Needless to say, these two are ready for a huge fight and the viewers at home are going to be in for a huge treat.

In the meantime, you can check out the full press conference below.

