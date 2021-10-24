Since 2018, Logan Paul has been getting into the boxing world with a string of exhibition matches. After fighting against KSI twice, Logan has since fought the likes of Floyd Mayweather, and he is hungry for more. In fact, Paul has expressed interest in fighting Mike Tyson, who is one of the greatest heavyweights to ever step in the ring. Considering the age difference, this has always been an unlikely matchup but in today's day and age, you can never count anything out.

Tyson had said previously that he wouldn't rule out a fight against the eldest Paul brother and that anything would be on the table for the right price. Now, according to numerous sources, it seems as though the fight could very well happen a lot sooner than you may think.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Triller

A deal is reportedly done, and it is believed that the two would get to fight against each other in February of 2022. That is just about four months away, and it means both would already be in the midst of training for it. Neither fighter has actually confirmed the news, although an announcement is expected to come sooner rather than later at this point.

This is still a developing story

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

