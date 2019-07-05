Mike Trout is one of the best players in Major League Baseball and while he isn't one to promote himself all over social media, it shouldn't be a surprise that he has his own signature shoe with Nike. Baseball players sure do love their cleats and with the Nike Force Zoom Trout line, the Los Angeles Angels slugger has been able to add some flare to the games of younger and older players alike. Today, Nike and Trout unveiled the Nike Force Zoom Trout 6 to the world with both a grass cleat and turf cleat.

The shoe features white leather across the foot and on the toe box, all while red mesh surrounds it on the back heel and just above the toe area. The white leather strap across the foot features a red Nike swoosh as Trout's logo appears on the tongue. The turf and grass pair are both pretty clean and should be a huge hit amongst baseball players looking for a brand new pair of kicks.

Both models are available in two colorways on Nike.com, with the turf pair coming in at $120 USD and the grass pair coming in at $130 USD.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike