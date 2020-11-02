Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have been rolling this season after a couple of difficult years. Ben Roethlisberger seems to be back to his old self, all while the team has one of the best defenses in the entire league. Coming into Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers boasted a record of 6-0 and some felt like the Ravens could be the team to finally bring them down a peg. In the end, however, this was not the case as the Steelers won 28-24.

Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson threw two touchdowns and two interceptions on Sunday, which ultimately put his team in a position to lose. It was an uncharacteristic game for Jackson who clearly couldn't figure out the Steelers defense. After the game, Tomlin spoke about Jackson noting that while he's a great player, the Steelers couldn't play scared.

Jackson and the Ravens are now 5-2 this season which is good enough for second place in the AFC North. They will get to play against the Steelers again this season and depending on how the playoffs go, there is a good chance they could end up facing each other again, which would certainly be a lot of fun.

Yesterday's game lived up to the hype, and moving forward, these are two teams with a real chance at making it far in the postseason.

