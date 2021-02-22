One of the most affected industries when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic is sports and entertainment. Numerous leagues like the NBA, NHL, and NFL have had to deal with a brand new reality that, at times, has made it incredibly difficult to function. The NFL was particularly hit hard by the pandemic in the early stages of their season, although by the time the playoffs rolled around, they were able to get things under control.

Throughout the offseason, the NFL has started to see cases pop back up again, as it was reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was recently diagnosed with the virus.

For the time being, Tomlin has taken some time away from the team, and will not be heading back to the facility in the near future. It was revealed by the team that other members of the coaching staff have also tested positive, although those names have not been released. For the time being, some staff members have been told to stay home until some of the positive tests have gone back to negative.

This is never a fun situation for anyone to be in, and we wish Mike Tomlin a speedy recovery from the virus.

Rob Carr/Getty Images