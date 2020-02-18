Antonio Brown was a perennial all-star for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the better part of a decade. Unfortunately, his relationship with the team took a strange turn as he demanded a trade and eventually left for the Oakland Raiders. Eventually, Brown was cut by the Raiders and picked up by the New England Patriots. He only lasted one game with the Pats and now, he is out of work.

Recently, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was on ESPN First Take and he was asked by Stephen A. Smith about Brown's status with the team. Smith was curious as to whether or not the Steelers would ever consider a reunion with the star. While it's not totally off the table, it's certainly not something that's being heavily discussed.

"We have no current business interest at this time," Tomlin said. His answer shouldn't come as too much of a surprise considering the Steelers and AB ended things on bad terms. Sometimes, there are irreconcilable differences, especially with all of the rants Brown launched on his Twitter and Instagram platforms. Despite numerous apologies, it would probably be hard for Ben Roethlisberger to work alongside someone who has besmirched his name on numerous occasions.

Where do you think Brown should go next season?