Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino seems to be in trouble with the law again. Known for his role on the hit reality television show, Jersey Shore, Mike is facing problems with his finances after he was hit with federal tax fraud charges in 2014.

Four years later, the TV star and his brother pled guilty to filing falsified tax returns on nearly $9 million and were sentenced to eight months in prison. In January of 2019 he turned himself in to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in New York and was released in September of that year.

In January of 2020, Mike paid off more than $300,000 in restitution. He got off probation in 2021, but now it looks like he's back to square one. Documents obtained by The Sun revealed that The Situation was hit with a tax lien in April of this year. Apparently, his debt stems between the years 2010 and 2016-- with the exception of 2014.

According to the outlet, a New Jersey clerked confirmed that he owes the IRS a whopping $2.3 million. A member of Mike's team, Robyn Bordes gave a statement to The Sun. She claimed, "Micheal Sorrentino has been working diligently to comply with his current and past tax obligations, and he will continue to do so."

As of now, Mike has not issued a statement on the matter at hand. In recent news regarding his life, though, he now has a one-year-old son and has become an advocate for Alcoholics Anonymous.

