By chances unknown, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino was locked up with Fyre Festival's biggest fraud Billy McFarland and the Jersey Shore star made it out of the hammer to tell the tale. Mike linked up with his former co-star Snookie on her It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey podcast and explained how Billy was in the same compounds as him but was thrown into solitary confinement after attempting to do shifty business.

"He supposedly smuggled in some sort of recording device, and he was caught with it,” Mike explained. “They said he was trying to record high-profile inmates and they threw him in the SHU [solitary housing unit]. They sent him to a worse prison, I think, recently. That’s a bonehead move right there.”



Robin Marchant/WireImage/Getty

Mike suggested that maybe Billy was recording conversations so he could "write a book or something." Apparently Billy was very "quiet" and "reserved."

“He would say ‘hi,’ but he wasn’t in my group of friends," he added. "I played against him in basketball and softball maybe, but then he was thrown out of the prison.”

Billy was sentenced to six years for his Fyre Festival frauds while Mike was locked up for eight months for tax evasion.