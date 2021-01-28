Mike Posner Injects Positivity Into The World On "Momma Always Told Me"

Mike Posner has always been an artist who exudes positivity and when he went on a walking trip all across the United States just a couple of years ago, that's exactly what he did. The trip around the country led to some new music, and since that time, fans have been waiting for his next move. Today, that move came as Posner dropped a new track called "Momma Always Told Me."

This track contains production from Yung Bae, as well as some vocals from Stanaj. As one can imagine, the song is a positive track about sticking true to oneself, all while Posner enacts the lessons learned from his mother, who is obviously very special to him. It's a track that fans will appreciate and it's a nice deviation from all of the negativity that has gone around this year.

Quotable Lyrics:

Everybody wants to be the onÐµ on the throne (On the thronÐµ)

But don't nobody want to be somebody alone (Nah, nah)

I think I'll put down the bottle, I'm gon' lay off the smoke (Chill out with that)

My momma always told me (What she say? What she say?)