Mike Posner Drops Off Ty Dolla $ign Collab “Look What I’ve Become”

Mike Posner has jumped back on the scene with a new track featuring the likes of Ty Dolla $ign. The beat is called “Look What I’ve Become” and its arrived with a video that sees day 26 of Mike's walk across America. Mike's journey is a move to inspire everyone to seize the day and "remind people your life is now."

The new song chronicles Mike's journey so far, that hears him singing about previously being a pop star to him now just being himself.

“I always love linking up with my bro Mike,” Ty said of the collaboration. “He’s one of the dopest in the game. He sang one of the interludes on my mixtape $ign Language a few years back so we were overdue to cook up again. Recently he pulled up to my studio and played me his new project. When I heard this song, I knew that this was the one. I love what he’s doing right now, walking across the country for a good cause & spreading a positive message. We need more of that in the world.”

Quotable Lyrics

Walked across Ohio, took me 50 days

I talked to the stars, they were happy that I came

Somedays, I'm a genius; others, I'm insane

There is somethin' gorgeous underneath the pain

