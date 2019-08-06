Mike Posner Calls On Wiz Khalifa For "Prince Akeem" Single

Wiz Khalifa has been quite the collaborator in 2019. He had his joint project 2009 with Curren$y, he worked with Logic on "Still Ballin," he linked with Rick Ross and Gucci Mane to create "Lame," there was his single with Elohim titled "FYM," he partnered with G-Eazy and Carnage on "Wait For Me," and recently he dropped off "Back Off" with Don Toliver. He returns once again, this time on Mike Posner's new song, "Prince Akeem."

The title is an obvious nod to Eddie Murphy's beloved character from Coming to America, but the accompanying music video has no relation to the film. In the visual, Posner makes solo appearances in various chuckle-worthy scenes, but unfortunately, Wiz isn't shown. The video pays homage to his "Walk Across America" effort that he's been documenting on social media. Check out the single and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

The day I worked for myself, that was the best decision

You livin' check to check, I check to see what checks I'm gettin'

You get no respect until respect is given

I live with no regret, you regret where you livin'

Still got the yellow car, we in the house chillin'