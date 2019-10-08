Mike Posner & Logic Team Up For Slow Song "Fun Up Here"

For much of this year, Mike Posner has been walking across the United States, exploring the country and attempting something that not many artists have ever done. The rapper/singer has had a few commercial hits in his career and throughout his journey, he's been generous with his musical releases. Several weeks ago, Posner's trek (and his life) nearly came to an end when he was bitten by a rattlesnake in the desert. He made his way to a nearby hospital shortly after and is still recovering but he's already back on his grind, continuing his walk. According to HHNM, the recording artist will be releasing a new project this week and right now, one of the new singles is available for streaming/preview.

Featuring Logic, "Fun Up Here" is a slower joint, marking the perfect song to blaze up to on a chill day. The fun song goes through a number of scenarios, which all end with Posner reaching for that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. The Detroit star can be heard rhyming in his subdued tones, using his unique voice to create a contrast with Logic's bars.

This song is currently only available in select international markets but it will be out at midnight globally.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's fun up here

Feeling real good

I'm just sliding down a rainbow

Got a lot of legroom

I'm looking for my pot of gold