Mike Posner & blackbear Express Their "Jealousy" On New Collaborative Single

Alexander Cole
May 22, 2021 11:55
Mike Posner and blackbear's latest track will certainly be getting a lot of play on pop radio.


Mike Posner is known as one of the more unique voices in the pop space, all while blackbear has combined pop elements with the hip-hop world. The two are immensely popular on the pop music charts and with this in mind, it should come as no surprise that they decided to link up on a track together. On Thursday, they dropped the track "Jealousy" and it's one of those pop tracks that have a heavy dose of funk-inspired grooves.

As the title of the song would suggest, both Posner and blackbear sing about the women in their lives and how they are worried about what they could be doing behind their backs. In today's social media age, distrust in relationships is on the rise and this song speaks to that phenomenon. As for the vocal performances, Posner and blackbear work well together, all while the production keeps things lively.

Check out the song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Jealousy
I can feel, feel, feel it, inside me
That's the truth
No reply
When they call, call, call you, that ain't right
Don't be cruel (Come on girl, don't be cruel)

