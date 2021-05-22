Mike Posner & blackbear Express Their "Jealousy" On New Collaborative Single

Mike Posner is known as one of the more unique voices in the pop space, all while blackbear has combined pop elements with the hip-hop world. The two are immensely popular on the pop music charts and with this in mind, it should come as no surprise that they decided to link up on a track together. On Thursday, they dropped the track "Jealousy" and it's one of those pop tracks that have a heavy dose of funk-inspired grooves.

As the title of the song would suggest, both Posner and blackbear sing about the women in their lives and how they are worried about what they could be doing behind their backs. In today's social media age, distrust in relationships is on the rise and this song speaks to that phenomenon. As for the vocal performances, Posner and blackbear work well together, all while the production keeps things lively.

Check out the song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Jealousy

I can feel, feel, feel it, inside me

That's the truth

No reply

When they call, call, call you, that ain't right

Don't be cruel (Come on girl, don't be cruel)