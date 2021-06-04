On Thursday evening, former Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the GOP Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in Manchester, New Hampshire, and during his speech, he publicly distanced himself from Donald Trump's polarizing final days in office, specifically in regards to the way in which he handled the infamous Capitol Hill Riot in early January.

"As I said that day, January 6th was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol," Pence said during his speech. "But thanks to the swift action of the Capitol police and federal law enforcement, violence was quelled. The Capitol was secured."



Scott Eisen/Getty Images

"President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office," the former vice president continues, "and I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye-to-eye on that day."

While it may have originally seemed like he was taking a bipartisan approach to the Capitol Hill Riots in January, Pence doubled down on his loyalty to the Republican party, saying that he would not allow Democrats or "their allies in the media" to continue focusing on the fatal Capitol riot. According to Complex, Pence also claimed that systemic racism is merely a "left-wing myth" because America "is not a racist country."

Check out the clip from Mike Pence's recent speech below.

