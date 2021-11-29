Over the last few weeks, the Dallas Cowboys have been on a downward spiral. After starting the season off 6-1, the Cowboys have since taken a nosedive as the team now sits at a record of 7-4. They have lost three of their last four games, and the offense seems to be having problems, while the defense has been even worse at containing opposing offenses.

It now seems as though things are about to get even worse for the Cowboys as they look to take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. In a report from Adam Schefter, it was revealed that head coach Mike McCarthy has tested positive for COVID-19, and he will have to miss the game.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

To make matters worse, the Cowboys have eight people within the organization who have COVID. This means there is a full-on outbreak happening with the team, and this could very well lead to some cases amongst players, which is a worst-case scenario. Of course, very little information is known regarding the outbreak, however, it could still spell issues for the team as they look to snap their losing streak.

This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and details from the NFL world.