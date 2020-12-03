mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mike Hart & Reginae Carter Sing About Infidelity On "Truth" Single

Erika Marie
December 02, 2020 20:20
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Truth
Mike Hart Feat. Reginae Carter

Weezy's eldest child sings her heart out on the recently released track.


Another celebrity kid is following in the footsteps of their musical parent and taking a leap into the industry. We've heard Reginae Carter deliver a song or two in the past, and the 22-year-old is taking another stab at it on Mike Hart's track "Truth" where she drops some R&B vocals. The reality star has recently faced backlash over her star-studded nightclub party in Atlanta last weekend because of the pandemic, but Reginae remains unapologetic because she had the time of her lifeâthanks to her on-again boyfriend YFN Lucci.

Lil Wayne's eldest child also performed "Truth" at her birthday bash and she shared a clip of her moment over on Instagram. "Itâs my mama and my daddy for me," Reginae wrote in the caption. "Every song I somehow turn it into a performance. feels good to be singing my sh*tttt lol go get that 'TRUTH' on all platforms !! @thisismikehart ft me."

Stream "Truth" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Sick and tired of playing games with my heart
All you had to do was play your part
I see right through you
This time you took things too far

Mike Hart
