Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans suffered a nerve-wracking non-contact injury during the team's 44-27 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday.

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

While going for a touchdown catch in the endzone, Evans collapsed at the end of his route and limped off the field. He was carted to the locker room soon after.

The team is still awaiting the results of the MRI.

"I think the life in the stadium really just got sucked out of it," wide receiver Chris Godwin said. "And I think that's really when you really see how important Mike is to this team, this organization and to this city."

Tom Brady spoke about Evans' injury and how important he is to the team after the game:

It's always tough when you see guys go out. [I'm] proud of him for everything he's gone through this year and what he's fought through. It's an incredible record to have. Toughness, dependability, not obviously [only] skill, but attitude plays a big factor into those things. I just love playing with the guy, so when he went out, other guys really stepped up and made a bunch of plays.

Despite going down early, Evans was still able to reach 1,000 receiving yards on the season, making him the first NFL player to do so in all of his first seven seasons in the league.

There is no timetable on his return, and the playoffs begin next weekend.

