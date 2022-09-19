Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore have had a history in the NFL. With Evans playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Lattimore for the New Orleans Saints, these two have been NFC South rivals who truly do not like each other. Over the years, they have gotten into some scuffles with one another, and rarely does it end well for either player.

On Sunday, Evans and Lattimore went at it again, this time with Evans shoving Lattimore to the ground after a questionable hit on Tom Brady. Evans was not a fan of Lattimore's behavior, and it led to a massive scuffle in which Evans wanted to defend his QB. In the end, Evans was ejected from the game, although the Bucs still ended up winning.

Evans will not go without further punishment, however, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Evans has been suspended one game without pay, by the NFL. The league deals as though Evans' hit was a cheap shot and that is something they want to eliminate from the league. With that said, the Bucs will now be playing with one less star next weekend.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the NFL.