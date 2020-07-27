Earlier this morning, Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers went on a bit of a rant after being ranked 77th on the NFL's top 100 players list. Allen felt disrespected by the ranking as numerous wide receivers were placed above him. The supposedly disrespectful ranking led to a tweet from Allen where he tagged the likes of Tyreek Hill, Mike Evans, and Chris Goodwin. In his tweet, Allen claimed that he is better than all three of those receivers and that none of them can create separation as he can.

Evans saw the tweet and immediately clapped back with some choice words, while also noting that Allen had tagged the wrong Chris Goodwin. Needless to say, Evans basically told Allen to humble himself.

"You tagged the wrong Chris Godwin lol and don’t be mad at us we ain’t make the rankings or care about em. I like the confidence but be realistic you not on my level bro," Evans wrote.

Evans is currently on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will be catching passes from the likes of Tom Brady. With this in mind, there is no denying Evans will have a better chance at out-producing Allen, who is looking to prove himself.

Simply put, this upcoming season is going to be a lot of fun to watch.