For years, there have been rumors roaming around Hollywood about a potential Richard Pryor biopic. There were two actor-comedians poised to tackle the role: Nick Cannon or Mike Epps. Both entertainers were even photographed portraying the beloved comedy icon, but in the end, the world didn't receive a biopic, and any updates regarding the potential film faded into oblivion.

On Monday (June 21), Deadline reported that Epps would be taking on the role of Richard Pryor, albeit for a new series centered around the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s.

The outlet stated that the series is "based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. McKay’s Hyperobject Industries is producing." While it doesn't seem that a definitive title has been chosen just yet, it is known that the HBO series will follow the personal lives of the Lakers stars during that era.

Carina Conti will star as Paula Abdul (who worked as a choreographer of the Laker Girls); Max E. Williams portrays Jack Nicholson, the acclaimed actor who is known for being a Lakers superfan; as well as Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, Sally Field as Jessie Buss, and Wood Harris as Spencer Haywood.

Back in June 2019, Epps was asked during an interview if he believed the Pryor biopic would ever find its legs. "I'm having a great time," Epps said. "I love the king Richard Pryor but it's just one of those films that was hard to make, and I'm having a good time being Mike Epps right now. I'm somebody's Richard Pryor."

