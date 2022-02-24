We may not see Mike Epps star in a Richard Pryor biopic just yet, but the comedian is reportedly portraying the icon in a new series. There have been rumors about a Pryor biopic for years, and there was even word that production had launched, however, as time went on, there were conflicting reports about who exactly would be starring as the late comedian.

There was news that both Nick Cannon and Mike Epps were up for the role, but as ideas in Hollywood often go, the idea fizzled and soon, updates ceased. Epps has called Pryor one of his favorite comedians and even playfully petitioned Kenya Barris to helm a biopic, but for now, Epps is excited to have the opportunity to portray Pryor in the new HBO series Winning Time about the Los Angeles Lakers.



The actor shared a photo of his Pryor look and in the caption to his post, he spoke about his inclusion in the series.

"It’s one thing to compete but its another to be compared!!!!" wrote Epss. "Here I played the long awaited role of the GOAT Richard Pryor in the the @winningtimehbo series it’s never easy to fill the shoes of our greats but iam humbled and honored to have gotten this opportunity s/o to my man @therodneybarnes for believing in me check us out March 26th on @hbo #riprichardpryor#adammcay."

When Epps was asked about the potential Richard Pryor biopic back in 2019, he told reporters, "I love the king Richard Pryor but it's just one of those films that was hard to make, and I'm having a good time being Mike Epps right now. I'm somebody's Richard Pryor." Check out Epps's post below along with a Richard Pryor comedy special from 1977.