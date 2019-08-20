Mike Epps Links With Big Boi & Sleepy Brown For Funky Single "We Goin Out"

If you're someone who enjoys Morris Day and The Time, then you might feel the vibe that Mike Epps is giving on his single "We Goin Out." The track features Organized Noize's Sleepy Brown and Outkast's Big Boi, and the trio joins forces to deliver an uptempo jam. It's a perfect song to put on while you and your crew get together and prepare yourself for a stuntin' night on the town.

While Epps continues to dominate with his comedy as fans have raved about his recent Netflix special Only One Mic, we haven't heard much from the funnyman on the musical front. He dropped his single "That’s What She Said" featuring T-Pain way back in 2014, but that wasn't the first time he's gifted fans with music. Epps' first solo studio album Funny Bidness: Da Album was released in 2009, but a year prior and he also delivered his collaborative project Jim Jones & Skull Gang Present A Tribute to Bad Santa Starring Mike Epps. Check out "We Goin Out" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

We stay pullin up

Fresh out the lobby

In the valet parking

F*ck up the club

They call me B-I-G

I'm from the A-T-L

An Aquarius