mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mike Epps Links With Big Boi & Sleepy Brown For Funky Single "We Goin Out"

Erika Marie
August 20, 2019 00:10
221 Views
01
1
CoverCover

We Goin Out
Mike Epps Feat. Sleepy Brown & Big Boi

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP


If you're someone who enjoys Morris Day and The Time, then you might feel the vibe that Mike Epps is giving on his single "We Goin Out." The track features Organized Noize's Sleepy Brown and Outkast's Big Boi, and the trio joins forces to deliver an uptempo jam. It's a perfect song to put on while you and your crew get together and prepare yourself for a stuntin' night on the town.

While Epps continues to dominate with his comedy as fans have raved about his recent Netflix special Only One Mic, we haven't heard much from the funnyman on the musical front. He dropped his single "That’s What She Said" featuring T-Pain way back in 2014, but that wasn't the first time he's gifted fans with music. Epps' first solo studio album Funny Bidness: Da Album was released in 2009, but a year prior and he also delivered his collaborative project Jim Jones & Skull Gang Present A Tribute to Bad Santa Starring Mike Epps. Check out "We Goin Out" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

We stay pullin up
Fresh out the lobby
In the valet parking
F*ck up the club
They call me B-I-G
I'm from the A-T-L
An Aquarius

Mike Epps
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  1
  221
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Mike Epps Sleepy Brown Big Boi
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Mike Epps Links With Big Boi & Sleepy Brown For Funky Single "We Goin Out"
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject