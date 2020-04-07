He's known for cutting up, but Mike Epps my have set a new bar for himself. The comedic actor has been making the most of his days in quarantine like the rest of us, but he's taking to social media to entertain his fans. Tory Lanez has Quarantine Radio, Boosie Badazz has his raunchy Lives, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have established themselves as online promoters with Verzuz Instagram Battles, and Mike Epps decided to through a skating party.



Dia Dipasupil / Staff / Getty Images

That's right, the actor broke out his favorite pair of skates, put on some colorful disco-style LED lights, and scooted around on his hardwood floors. Epps played some of our favorite hits as he showed off his impressive roller-skating moves and revealed that he's planning on making this an event that happens twice a week.

"Thank you fans and skaters for tuning in to the 1st instagram live Skate party last night we on to something be looking out for Thursday & Sunday is skate nights ! Go to my story for the whole session," Epps penned in a caption to a snippet of his IG Live session. Then, he returned with the "Latino edition" of his Live where he was barely recognizable as he rocked shades and a blue flannel while grooving to Tyga, YG, and Jon Z's "Go Loko." Check out Mike Epps having a grand time during quarantine below.