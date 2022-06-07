mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mike Dimes Taps J.I.D. For The "HOME" Remix

Joshua Robinson
June 07, 2022 12:07
HOME (Remix)
Mike Dimes Feat. J.I.D

J.I.D. steals the show on Mike Dimes' "HOME (Remix)" with a surgical guest verse.


Fresh off the release of In Dimes We Trust earlier this spring, rising Texas rapper Mike Dimes is on fire right now. He's currently closing out the Biodeghettable Tour as the opening act for EarthGang, and his newly released single reveals that Olu and WowGr8 aren't the only Dreamville artists that he's had the opportunity to work with.

As his fans patiently wait for his next single, titled "TALK2ME," to release on Friday, June 10, Mike Dimes opted to treat them with another exciting this week as well: a J.I.D.-assisted remix of his In Dimes We Trust intro "HOME."

JID aka Destin Choice Route
"HOME (Remix)" finds J.I.D. in quite the surgical and ravenous state, and he steals this show with a witty and tongue-twisting guest verse. Before he concludes his awe-inspiring verse and relinquishes the mic back to Mike Dimes, the "Surround Sound" artist even warns his collaborator and other rising rappers about what will happen if they reach out for a feature, rapping, "I’m undefeated, you want a feature, I’m eatin’ your soul."

Listen to Mike Dimes and J.I.D.'s new collaboration below and let us know what you think about "HOME (Remix)" in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Pour four, Ye told me drive slowly
Twenty-four plus more, my drive Kobe
Give and go, the flow is my homie
One of a kind, you not Obi-Wan Kenobi
Many have tried and failed, parking lot full of shells
When hammers are flyin’, wear a disguise, you not Loki
No Avenger friends, we not homies
Wanna live too fast? You die slowly

Mike Dimes J.I.D In DImes We Trust
