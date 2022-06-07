Mike Dimes Taps J.I.D. For The "HOME" Remix

Fresh off the release of In Dimes We Trust earlier this spring, rising Texas rapper Mike Dimes is on fire right now. He's currently closing out the Biodeghettable Tour as the opening act for EarthGang, and his newly released single reveals that Olu and WowGr8 aren't the only Dreamville artists that he's had the opportunity to work with.

As his fans patiently wait for his next single, titled "TALK2ME," to release on Friday, June 10, Mike Dimes opted to treat them with another exciting this week as well: a J.I.D.-assisted remix of his In Dimes We Trust intro "HOME."



John Phillips-Pool/Getty Images

"HOME (Remix)" finds J.I.D. in quite the surgical and ravenous state, and he steals this show with a witty and tongue-twisting guest verse. Before he concludes his awe-inspiring verse and relinquishes the mic back to Mike Dimes, the "Surround Sound" artist even warns his collaborator and other rising rappers about what will happen if they reach out for a feature, rapping, "I’m undefeated, you want a feature, I’m eatin’ your soul."

Listen to Mike Dimes and J.I.D.'s new collaboration below and let us know what you think about "HOME (Remix)" in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Pour four, Ye told me drive slowly

Twenty-four plus more, my drive Kobe

Give and go, the flow is my homie

One of a kind, you not Obi-Wan Kenobi

Many have tried and failed, parking lot full of shells

When hammers are flyin’, wear a disguise, you not Loki

No Avenger friends, we not homies

Wanna live too fast? You die slowly